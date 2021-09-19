Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKPSC postpones interview for assistant professor nursing post

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has postponed the interview scheduled on September 20 and 21 for the selection of assistant professor nursing, the Commission said on Saturday.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 11:38 AM IST
JKPSC postpones interview for assistant professor nursing post(jkpsc.nic.in)

“The interview for the post of Assistant Professor Nursing advertised vide No. 10-PSC (DR-P) of 2017 dated 27.10.2017 scheduled to be held on 20.09.2021 and 21.09.2021 in the office of the J&K Public Service Commission, Solina, Srinagar is hereby postponed till further orders,” the JKPSC has said in an official notification.

On September 17, the Higher Education Department had conveyed that the process for selection of Assistant Professors in the discipline of Nursing already referred to J&K Public Service Commission be put on hold till further communication from Higher Education Department citing reason that the Recruitment Rules for these posts have not been finalised yet, the Commission has said.

The Commission had received 74 applications for the post, which were scrutinized and 22 eligible candidates were called for interview.

