JKPSC prelims result 2022 announced; 4943 qualify for mains

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the result for the Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive preliminary examination 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download their result at the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination was conducted on July 31, 2022 in two shifts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, out of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

As per the official data, a total of 4943 candidates have been declared qualified for the mains exam. The result of the 4944th candidate has been withheld.

The final answer key has also been issued by the commission.

How to check result

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in

Click on the link “JK Combined competitive (preliminary) examination, 2022-Declaration of results thereof

The result pdf will appear on your screen

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check your roll number in the qualified candidates list

Download and save for future purposes