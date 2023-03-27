Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has notified Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in from April 1. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 30. Candidates will be able to edit the application from May 1 to May 3.

JKPSC recruitment 2023: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts notified

JKPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts.

JKPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

JKPSC recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for General Category. For the reserved category, the applictaion fee is ₹500.

JKPSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the direct recruitment

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

