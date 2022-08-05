JKPSC Recruitment: Applications invited for 24 physical education lecturer posts

JKPSC Recruitment: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for the post of Physical Education Lecturer in Jammu and Kashmir Youth service and sports department. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the post at the official website of the commission jkpsc.nic.in when the application window opens .

The commission will open the application window on August 10, 2022. The last date to fill the application form for the vacancies is September 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 24 vacancies for the post of Physical Education Lecturer.

Applicants should be domiciled in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 40 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

As far as educational qualifications are concerned, candidates must possess a master’s degree in physical education from a recognised university.

The selection process will be held in 2 phases- written examination and interview/Viva-voce. The written examination will be an objective type multiple choice questions (MCQ) based paper consisting of 100 questions and will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. On the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination, an interview/viva-voce will be conducted.

The examination will be held at Srinagar and Jammu centres.

The application fee is Rs.1000 for general category candidates and the fee is Rs.500 for reserved category candidates.

The correction window for editing and modification will open from September 10, 2022 to September 12, 2022.