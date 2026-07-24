Amid the ongoing Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi regarding NEET UG, both Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have urged the students and faculty members to refrain from participating in protests, citing safety concerns and the legal implications of joining unlawful assemblies.

After DU, JNU asks students to avoid Jantar Mantar protests citing safety issues (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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In the advisory issued by JNU on Friday, July 24, the varsity has said that the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar are strictly regulated in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives and warned that participation in unlawful gatherings could invite legal action under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University’s code of conduct.

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JNU's advisory comes a day after the University of Delhi (DU) issued a similar notice asking students and faculty members to stay away from unlawful assemblies and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. DU had cautioned that participation in such gatherings could pose risks to students' safety and adversely affect their academic progress and future professional opportunities.

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{{^usCountry}} Both universities have encouraged members of their academic community to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship while avoiding activities that may disrupt their academic pursuits or contravene the law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both universities have encouraged members of their academic community to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship while avoiding activities that may disrupt their academic pursuits or contravene the law. {{/usCountry}}

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The advisory issued by JNU reads, “All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University’s code of conduct. You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship.”

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JNU's advisory comes a day after the University of Delhi (DU) issued a similar notice asking students and faculty members to stay away from unlawful assemblies and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. DU had cautioned that participation in such gatherings could pose risks to students' safety and adversely affect their academic progress and future professional opportunities.

Reacting to the advisory issued by DU, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the varsity and asked how dare they threathen the students for exercising their democratic rights.

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Delhi University asks students to 'stay away' from Jantar Mantar protests

Gandhi shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, "How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes."

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting in Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.