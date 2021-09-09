Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / JNU convocation ceremony on Sept 30, Union education minister to be chief guest
education

JNU convocation ceremony on Sept 30, Union education minister to be chief guest

All PhD students who have successfully defended their viva voce between October 16, 2020, and September 15, 2021, will be conferred degrees at the event.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 04:10 AM IST
The university reopened in a phased manner on Monday for PhD research scholars, PhD (PWD) and 9B students who are to submit their papers by December 31 this year.(HT file photo)

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest of the fifth annual convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which will be held online on September 30, said JNU rector 2 Satish Chandra Garkoti on Wednesday.

All PhD students who have successfully defended their viva voce between October 16, 2020, and September 15, 2021, will be conferred degrees at the event.

“Students can register for the ceremony on the JNU website... There is tremendous excitement about the upcoming convocation on September 30 although it will be held in the virtual mode,” Garkoti said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

The university reopened in a phased manner on Monday for PhD research scholars, PhD (PWD) and 9B students who are to submit their papers by December 31 this year. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Week after reopening, attendance picks up in Delhi schools

As Delhi University readies to reopen, students await clarity on mode of exam

UPPSC GIC lecturer prelims admit card 2021 released at uppsc.up.nic.in

OPSC Recruitment: Apply for assistant horticulture officer posts from Sept 10 
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP