The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the online registration process for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for admission to Class 6. Eligible students can apply through the official admission portal till July 31, 2026. The entrance examination is scheduled for November 28, 2026.

JNVST 2027: NVS Class 6 admission registration begins at navodaya.gov.in, direct link to apply here

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The admission process is being held for the 2027–28 academic session. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are residential schools set up by the Government of India to provide quality education to talented students, especially those living in rural areas. Students studying in these schools receive free education, hostel facilities, textbooks and uniforms up to Class 8. Along with academics, equal importance is given to sports, cultural activities and the overall development of students. All Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Students applying for admission must meet the eligibility conditions announced by NVS. The applicant should be a resident of the district where admission is being sought and must be studying in Class 5 during the 2026–27 academic session in a recognised school. The child should have been born between May 1, 2015 and July 31, 2017, including both dates. Another important requirement is that the student must have completed one full academic year each in Classes 3, 4 and 5 without skipping any class. Students who have already passed or repeated Class 5 are not eligible to apply.

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{{^usCountry}} The JNVST 2027 examination will be held in a single session from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The question paper will contain 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Questions will be asked from Mental Ability and Environmental Studies, Arithmetic and Language. There is no negative marking in the examination, and every correct answer will carry 1.25 marks. Divyang candidates will be given an additional 40 minutes to complete the paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The JNVST 2027 examination will be held in a single session from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The question paper will contain 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Questions will be asked from Mental Ability and Environmental Studies, Arithmetic and Language. There is no negative marking in the examination, and every correct answer will carry 1.25 marks. Divyang candidates will be given an additional 40 minutes to complete the paper. {{/usCountry}}

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The application process is completely online and no registration fee has been fixed. While filling out the form, candidates have to upload a recent photograph, the signatures of both the student and the parent, along with Aadhaar details or a valid residence certificate. Parents should carefully check all the information before submitting the form, as the details and documents will be verified after the results are announced. Any incorrect information may create problems during the admission process.

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The admit card for the entrance examination will be released on the official website before the exam. The result is expected to be announced by the end of March 2027. Students who qualify in the selection test will be considered for admission to Class 6 after the document verification process is completed.

How to register for JNVST 2027

Visit the official JNVST Class 6 admission portal.

Open the Class 6 Registration link available on the homepage.

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Read the eligibility conditions and instructions carefully before starting the application.

Fill in the required personal, academic and communication details.

Upload the candidate's photograph, candidate's signature, parent's signature and Aadhaar details or a valid residence certificate in the prescribed format.

Review all the information entered in the application form before the final submission.

Submit the application form and complete the registration process.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Official Notice Here