Job opportunities at IIT Dhanbad (ISM Dhanbad), check eligibility

Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad, formerly known as the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad has invited applications to fill various positions. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute. The deadline for submission of application forms varies for different posts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Application forms, Job details

IIT Dhanbad recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Senior Software Developer (On Contract): 2 posts

Junior Software Developer (On Contract): 5 posts

Registrar: 1 post

Deputy Superintending Engineer (Electrical): 1 post

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil): 2 post

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1 post

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 3 posts

The institute is also conducting a special recruitment drive to fill assistant professor post. “Applications are invited from SC, ST, OBC, EWS and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) (VH, OH, HH) under Special Recruitment Drive from Indian nationals for the posts of Assistant Professor, in the Departments of Applied Geology, Applied Geophysics, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Environmental Science and Engineering, Fuel, Minerals and Metallurgical Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences, Management Studies, Mathematics & Computing, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Machinery Engineering, Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering and Physics,” the institute has said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}