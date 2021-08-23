Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Karnataka govt going forward with NEP implementation, says education minister
education

Karnataka govt going forward with NEP implementation, says education minister

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana on Sunday said that the state government is going forward with regard to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in the state, by planning to reach out to every college through Universities.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Karnataka govt going forward with NEP implementation, says education minister(ANI file)

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana on Sunday said that the state government is going forward with regard to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in the state, by planning to reach out to every college through Universities.

Addressing the program on NEP virtually, organised by the social media cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narayana said, "Efforts are being made to clear doubts and confusion raised over the policy by stakeholders and people of different walks of the society".

In addition to the administrative measures, the department is also taking steps to create awareness about the policy among the student community, further said Narayana.

He said that faculty and management of educational institutions are being enlightened about the policy by holding interactions, seminars, and workshops.

Speaking further, Narayana explained that universities have been told to set up separate helplines for the purpose and answers for frequently asked questions pertaining to the policy will be spread through media, website, and posted on social media platforms.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nep 2020
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hyderabad University entrance test hall tickets 2021 released; exams from Sept 3

Leading from the front with Olympians and HR leaders on 75th Independence Day

GSECL recruitment 2021: Apply for 155 vacancies of Junior Engineer, details here

Apply for 75 vacancies in Haryana postal circle at haryanapost.gov.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP