Karnataka PSC releases revised answer key for Assistant Director (RPC) post.

Karnataka Public Service Commission released the revised answer key for the post of Assistant Director (RPC) in the Directorate Of Economics & Statistics on October 10. Candidates can check the revised answer key through the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PSC publishes revised answer key for Assistant Director (RPC) post(HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination for the post of Assistant Director was conducted on September 21 and the answer key was released on September 22. Candidates had till September 29 to submit objections to the answer keys.

“Revised key answers for the examination held on 21-09-2023 to the post of Assistant Director (RPC) in the Directorate Of Economics & Statistics is published”, reads the official website.

The revised answer key has been released for subject codes 553, 554 and 555. After the publication of the revised answer key, no request for objections regarding the answer key will be entertained.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!