Kerala LBS SET July 2023 results out at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, know how to check

The State Eligibility Test (SET) 2023 result for the July session has been released by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology today, August 24. Candidates who appeared for the SET 2023 can view the results at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala LBS SET result 2023 out at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, know how to check

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LBS Centre for Science & Technology conducted the State Eligibility Test July 2023 on August 23.

The SET July 2023 examination had two papers: Paper 1 was for all candidates. It consisted of two parts: Part A (general knowledge) and Part B (aptitude in teaching).

Paper II was a test based on the subject of specialization of the candidate at the postgraduate (PG) level. The exam was conducted for 31 subjects.

Kerala LBS SET result 2023: Know how to check

To check the SET July 2023 results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the SET July 2023 result link

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Key in your roll number

Your Kerala SET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.