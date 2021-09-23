Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Kerala public service commission to fill vacancies for various posts, apply now
education

Kerala public service commission to fill vacancies for various posts, apply now

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in assistant professor, assistant manager, junior manager and other posts. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Kerala public service commission to fill vacancies in various posts, apply now(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in assistant professor, assistant manager, junior manager and other posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for the submission of the forms is October 20.

Apply online

Kerala public service commission recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Assistant Professor in Infectious Diseases: 2 posts
  • Assistant Professor in Rachana Sharir: 1 post
  • Assistant Professor in Rasasasthra and Bhaishajyakalpana: 2 posts
  • Assistant Manager in Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited: 6 posts
  • Junior Manager (Quality Assurance) in Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd: 3 posts
  • Radiographer Gr II: 11 posts
  • Junior Assistant in Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited: 3 posts
  • Finance Manager in Kerala State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited: 1 post
  • Finance Manager in Kerala State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited: not notified yet
  • System Analyst in Kerala State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited: 1 post
  • Marketing Manager (Fertilizer) in Kerala State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited: 1 post

“Candidates must register as per one time registration with the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission www.keralapsc.gov.in before applying for the post. Candidates who have registered can apply by logging on to their profile using their UserID and Password. Candidates must click on the 'Apply Now' button of the respective posts in the Notification Link to apply for a post,” the Commission has informed candidates.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala news kpsc recruitment kerala
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC to declare CHSL and SI in Delhi police, CAPFs exam result next week

30,625 candidates to appear for Himachal Pradesh administrative services prelims

BPSC postpones child development project officer exam 

Lok Sabha secretariat to recruit consultants, check eligibility
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP