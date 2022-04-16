Kerala TET 2022 dates released, admit card to release on April 25

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released Kerala TET 2022 dates. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on May 4 and 5, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the examination will be able to download the admit card through the official site from April 25, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4 pm in the state. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Kerala TET 2022: How to download admit card

Visit the official site of KTET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on Kerala TET 2022 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on February 9 and ended on February 19, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON