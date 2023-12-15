Kotak Mahindra Bank partners with IITK to launch Kotak School of Sustainability through its CSR program

To address the challenges of global warming, and promote pedigree education, research, and outreach, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and the Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) joined hands to launch Kotak School of Sustainability. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was the chief guest at the launch event of the Kotak School of Sustainability. (Handout)

According to a press release by Kotak Mahindra Bank, the newly launched Kotak School of Sustainability is India's first fully integrated school of sustainability at IIT Kanpur funded by KMBL through its CSR program.

According to KMBL, this initiative will provide leadership solutions towards sustainability actions and prepare future generations to lead the cause of sustainable development.

“The National Research Foundation was set up to boost research and innovation through funding from industry and government. I thank Kotak Mahindra Bank for taking the right step and accepting the responsibility by contributing towards setting up the School of Sustainability. The Kotak School of Sustainability will give global leadership in the field in line with the history of IIT Kanpur and its alumni who are leaders in organizations across the world," said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The Kotak School of Sustainability will run both undergraduate and postgraduate academic and skill-building programs in different themes of sustainability led by tenured professors and leading industry experts from across the globe, mentioned the media release.