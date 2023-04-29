MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Apr 29, 2023 09:32 PM IST

MAH-LLB 3 Yrs CET 2023 hall ticket is available at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra, has released the MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH-LLB 3 Yrs CET 2023 entrance examination for admission to the first year of a three-year full-time undergraduate Degree in Law course for the academic year 2023-24 will be held on May 2 and May 3 at various examination centres in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra State.

MAH CET Law admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET 2023 admit card link

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the ht print for future reference.

Topics
mha admit card. hall ticket
