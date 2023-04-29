MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link
MAH-LLB 3 Yrs CET 2023 hall ticket is available at cetcell.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra, has released the MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
MAH-LLB 3 Yrs CET 2023 entrance examination for admission to the first year of a three-year full-time undergraduate Degree in Law course for the academic year 2023-24 will be held on May 2 and May 3 at various examination centres in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra State.
MAH CET Law admit card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET 2023 admit card link
Key in your log in details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the ht print for future reference.
