Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 out: How to check scorecards on official website, DigiLocker

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday declared the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 for Class 10 students.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 declared; here’s how to check scorecards on official website and DigiLocker(ANI File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can now access their scorecards online through the board’s official website.

How to check Maharashtra class 10 result 2026 online

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

How to check results on DigiLocker

Apart from the official website, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker:

1. Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website, DigiLocker.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 3. Go to the “Issued Documents” section. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Go to the “Issued Documents” section. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Search for Maharashtra SSC under the Education category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Search for Maharashtra SSC under the Education category. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. The digital marksheet will appear on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. The digital marksheet will appear on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Download and print the marksheet for future use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Download and print the marksheet for future use. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON