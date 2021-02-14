Home / Education / Maharashtra varsity exams to have online-offline mode option: Samant
Speaking to reporters in Nanded, Samant said the implementation of this process would be decided at the university level.
PTI, Nanded
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Uday Samant - Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, university examinations in Maharashtra will be through online as well offline modes for the convenience of students, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said here on Saturday.

"The option to appear for examinations in the online or offline modes will be kept open for students. This was decided at a meeting of vice-chancellors of universities in the state," he added.

