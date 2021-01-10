Manish Sisodia launches TESOL Core Certificate Program for govt school teachers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday launched the TESOL Core Certificate Program for English teachers of Delhi government schools in the presence of Regional English Language Officers at the US Embassy.

The program will enhance the English language teaching competency of the participant teachers which will improve English teaching in government school classrooms, according to an official release. The current batch is of 50 teachers, it added.

Deputy CM Sisodia said, "It is important for the teachers to keep enhancing their skills. We want our teachers to do the things they already know differently. This course will bring more creativity in classrooms"

As per the release, regional English Language Officer Ruth Goode from the US Embassy in India was also present during the launch. She acknowledged the long association of the US Embassy with the Delhi government and appreciated the efforts taken by Deputy CM in ensuring that Delhi government teachers learn from the best.

She said, "We really value our relationship with the Delhi government. We have trained around 800 teachers in the past and will continue to support more in the future".

Deputy CM Sisodia said, "English has become an essential language these days. Our teachers know how to teach English to their students. It's important for the teachers to teach it to the students in a creative manner. We will provide all kinds of support to the teachers for learning new ways of teaching".

"Regional English Language Office of the US Embassy has trained around 800 teachers from Delhi government schools since 2017. They have worked on creating a pool of master trainers who have subsequently trained primary and secondary school teachers on innovative English teaching in classrooms," the release further said.