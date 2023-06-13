MBBS student issued admit card hours before exam on HC order

A medical student was issued admit card by Patna-based Aryabhat Knowledge University (AKU) just a day before the exam starting Tuesday on the directive of the Patna High Court for compliance within hours. Patna high court (HT file)

“Taking into consideration the fact that the examination is going to start from tomorrow (June 13), the AKU vice chancellor is directed to allow the petitioner to appear at any of the centres located in the state as per convenience of the University,” said the Tuesday order by Justice Purnendu Singh, adding that “the law is well settled that fundamental right of education of a citizen cannot be defeated without following due process of law”.

AKU VC, SK Singh said that the order had been complied instantly and the admit card issued to Ajay Kumar alias Ajay Shah, a student of first year, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at Radha Devi Jageshwari Memorial (RDJM) Medical College and Hospital Turki, Muzaffarpur.

“The petitioner, who was granted bail in a case on May 18 by the HC, was restrained from filling up the examination form for taking the professional/supplementary examination of first Year despite repeated requests and on June 6 he was informed that his candidature had been rejected. The last date of filling up of the examination form was June 7, 2023. He was informed late and not given any notice regarding shortage of attendance or any other factor,” said the counsel for Ajay

The court said that the petitioner had qualified NEET and is a regular student pursuing his MBBS degree from a college under Aryabhatta Knowledge University. “The court directs the AKU VC to allow the petitioner to take examination without taking any technical plea.

This order has been passed taking into consideration the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case and this order shall not be taken as precedent in any other case,” the bench observed.

