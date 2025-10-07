Edit Profile
    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Seats added in Round 3, seat allotment result tomorrow

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seats added. The seat allotment result will be out tomorrow. 

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 11:12 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    The Medical Counselling Committee has added seats for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3. Candidates who have applied for Round 3 can check the official notice on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Seats added in Round 3, seat allotment result tomorrow
    According to the official notice, the seats are included in the seat matrix for Round 3 of UG counselling. The added seats list is available to candidates on the official notice.

    A total of 139 seats have been added for Round 3 out of which 42 seats added in Delhi (NCT), 25 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 25 in Maharashtra, 25 in Punjab and 7 in Uttar Pradesh.

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to check notice

    To check the added seats list candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    2. Click on NEET UG counselling link.

    3. A new page will open where candidates can check the added seats list.

    4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The processing of seat allotment will conclude today, October 7. The Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced tomorrow, October 8, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institute from October 9 to October 17, 2025. The verification of data will be done on October 18 and 19, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

    Official Notice Here

    recommendedIcon
