The Medical Counselling Committee has added seats for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3. Candidates who have applied for Round 3 can check the official notice on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Seats added in Round 3, seat allotment result tomorrow (HT file)

According to the official notice, the seats are included in the seat matrix for Round 3 of UG counselling. The added seats list is available to candidates on the official notice.

A total of 139 seats have been added for Round 3 out of which 42 seats added in Delhi (NCT), 25 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 25 in Maharashtra, 25 in Punjab and 7 in Uttar Pradesh.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to check notice To check the added seats list candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG counselling link.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the added seats list.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing of seat allotment will conclude today, October 7. The Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced tomorrow, October 8, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institute from October 9 to October 17, 2025. The verification of data will be done on October 18 and 19, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.