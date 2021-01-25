Miranda house college sets up library for visually impaired

From poetry, fiction, and classics in regional language, to course texts in English and Hindi, around 150 students from Miranda House have created a repository of audio files comprising 53 books to help visually challenged students who cannot access readers or literary content easily.

The books will be uploaded on the college website this week.

The project undertaken by National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers was launched on Sunday on occasion of Girl Child day. As many as 148 volunteers read books by 20 authors in various regional languages including Bengali, Maithili, Marathi, Nepali, Telugu, and Punjabi in two months, the college said.

Rekha Kumar, a teacher at Miranda House who is also the programme officer at NSS, said the idea was conceptualized for visually impaired students who could not reach out to readers and writers due to the pandemic.

“We wanted to ease their problems and that is why we create the audio library which they can access at any time as per their convenience,” she said.

