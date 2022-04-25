MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results expected this week; websites, steps to check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce results of Class 10th and Class 12th final examination, 2022, this week. As seen in the past years, the results may be announced at a press conference and the links to download mark sheets will be activated soon after that on the board websites.

The official websites for MP board Class 10, 12 result 2022 are mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Around 18 lakh students have appeared for board exams this year and are waiting for MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2022. The exams took place from February 18 to March 20.

How to check MP Board 10th 12th result 2022

Go to the official website, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link displayed on the home page.

Key in your credentials and log in.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Check and download the result.

Save a hard copy of the result document for future reference.

Last year a total of 9,14,079 students appeared for MPBSE Class 10 exams and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent. For Class 12th a total of 6,60,682 candidates appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was at 100 percent.

