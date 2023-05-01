Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the notification for the MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in from May 18. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is June 1.

MP HSTET recruitment 2023: Apply for 8720 posts from May 18 at esb.mp.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can make changes to the application forms is June 6. The HSTET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

MP HSTET recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8720 vacancies.

Vacancy details Hindi: 509

English: 1763

Sanskrit: 508

Urdu: 42

Maths: 1362

Biology: 755

Physics: 777

Chemistry: 781

History: 304

Political Science: 284

Geography: 149

Economics: 287

Sociology: 88

Commerce: 514

Agriculture: 569

Home Science: 28

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MP HSTET recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of ₹500, whereas ₹250 is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here