MPBSE Class 12 exam 2022: Applications correction window opens tomorrow

MPBSE Class 12 exam 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released a notice regarding corrections in class 12 examination application forms.
MPBSE Class 12 exam 2022: Concerned students can submit corrections in their applications from February 12 to February 14, 2022.(HT file)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 06:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released a notice regarding corrections in class 12 examination application forms. Concerned students can submit corrections in their applications from February 12 to February 14, 2022.

Class 12 students who wish to make corrections in the examination application forms regarding photograph, medium, or subjects, can pay a fixed fee and make the necessary corrections. The Board will not consider offline revised applications that are submitted after February 14, 2022.

The MPBSE requests the Principals and students of all the institutions to modify the missing photo, medium and subject by the due date. Students should ensure that they collect and carry the corrected admit card for the class 12 examination.

The Board will conduct class 12 examinations from February 17 to March 12, 2022. The examination will be held from 10am to 1pm.

Students and affiliated institutions are requested to keep checking the MPBSE website at www.mpbse.nic.in for more exam-related updates.

