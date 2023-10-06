MPPSC State Forest Services 2023 notification released: Application process to begin from Oct 8

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released notification for the State Forest Service Exam 2023 today, October 6. According to the notification, the application process will commence on October 18 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 2. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application from October 18 to November 4. Candidates have to pay ₹50 per correction.

The State Forest Services 2023 examination will be conducted on Sunday, December 17, 2023, in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. The admit cards for the SFS 2023 will be released on December 8.

MPPSC State Forest Services 2023 recruitment process: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 139 vacancies of which 13 posts are for the Assistant Forest Conservator and 126 posts are for the Forest ranger.

MPPSC State Forest Services 2023 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 21 to 40 years for the post of Assistant Forest Conservator.

For the post of forest ranger, the candidates should be between the age of 21 to 33 years.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

