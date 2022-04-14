Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MTH CET 2022 registration without late fee ends tomorrow on cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 registration without late fee ends on April 15. Candidates can apply on cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.
Published on Apr 14, 2022 02:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Registration for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET 2022 without late fee will end on Friday, April 15 Candidates who want to apply for the exam can visit cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Previously, the application deadline was March 31.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra conducts MHT CET for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses at participating institutions across Maharashtra.

During the extended period, there is no late fee. However, those who apply between April 16 and 23 will have to pay an additional fee of 500.

As per the official schedule, MHT CET for Technical courses will be conducted from June 11 to 28, 2022. 

The exam will be conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).

Apply for MHT CET 2022 

Apart from MHT CET for technical courses, the CET cell also conducts entrance tests and counselling for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses like management, hospitality, etc.

The CET cell is also responsible for conducting Maharashtra NEET counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats.

