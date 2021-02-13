Mumbai ITI students still facing trouble with exams, seek clarity from authority

Less than two weeks after students from the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) raised concern over errors marring their examination process, their problems are far from over. Despite complaints including missing hall tickets leaving students unable to appear for exams and out-of-syllabus questions, the Directorate General of Training (DGT) now wants second-year students to appear for their first-year exams.

"It was the DGTs decision to promote first-year students of the 2019-20 academic year to the next year due to Covid-19. Now the same authority is making the promoted batch appear for an exam of the previous academic year, which is unfair," said the principal of a Mumbai-based ITI, adding that there has been no response from the examination authority despite raising the issue by several ITIs across the country.

In a February 5 circular addressed to all affiliated institutes, DGT had clarified that all first-year trainees be promoted to the second year without exams due to lockdown-related restrictions. However, a week later, in another circular dated February 12, the same authority asked all colleges to hold first-year exams for the promoted students in February-March, and then conduct the second-year exams for the same batch in the month of September.

"Such contradictory circulars within weeks has left students as well as the colleges in a tight spot. We all have no option but to follow the directions given by DGT, but also adding to the anxiety of students in doing so," said the principal of another ITI.

Two weeks ago, first-year and second-year students faced their worst problem after their online exams were marred with technical glitches. While exams were scheduled to take place starting January 28, thousands of students complained of being unable to download their hall tickets on the stipulated date of January 27. Though students were eventually told they will not need the document at the time of examination, some were not allowed in exam centres without the hall tickets.