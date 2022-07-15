NATA Results 2022 for 2nd test declared, here’s how to download

NATA Results 2022: The Council of Architecture has announced the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 Phase II on July 15, 2022. Candidates can check their results on the official website nata.in.

Direct link to check NATA 2022 results

The Phase II examination was conducted on July 7, 2022 for admission to First Year of 5- year B.Arch. Degree Course at architectural institutions throughout the country in two shifts.

The exam was conducted across 137 centres in the country and 7 international centres in a Computer-based Test (CBT) mode.

The examination consisted of 125 questions for 200 marks. Candidates are allowed to appear for up to 3 NATA tests. The third test is scheduled to be held on August 7, 2022.

Qualifying marks for NATA- 2022 is 70 marks out of 200 marks.

How to download the result, check here

Visit the official website nata.in

Click on the Phase-II result link

Key in your login details and submit

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Check the result and download