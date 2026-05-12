NEET exam cancelled: What next for students who appeared for it?

The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 has left lakhs of medical aspirants across the country facing uncertainty, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirming that the examination will now be re-conducted after a fresh schedule is finalised.

Aspirants standing in queue before appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at an examination centre in Patna, Bihar, on May 3, 2026.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

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While the agency has announced that new examination dates will be notified separately, the decision sets in motion a series of administrative and legal steps that are expected to impact the entire medical admission calendar for the year.

Fresh exam dates to be announced

The NTA has said revised dates for the re-examination will be released through official channels in the coming days. Fresh admit cards are also expected to be issued to candidates once the new schedule is finalised.

Students who had already appeared for the May 3 examination will have to sit for the test again, regardless of their earlier performance, as the original exam has now been declared void.

CBI probe to begin

The Centre has handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is expected to conduct a detailed probe into allegations linked to the examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators are likely to examine possible paper leaks, irregularities in exam centres, the role of organised cheating networks, and any lapses in the conduct of the examination. The NTA has said it will provide all records and cooperate fully with the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators are likely to examine possible paper leaks, irregularities in exam centres, the role of organised cheating networks, and any lapses in the conduct of the examination. The NTA has said it will provide all records and cooperate fully with the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The probe could also lead to action against individuals, institutions, or officials found responsible for any malpractice. Counselling and admissions likely to be delayed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe could also lead to action against individuals, institutions, or officials found responsible for any malpractice. Counselling and admissions likely to be delayed {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cancellation is expected to significantly delay the medical admission cycle across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cancellation is expected to significantly delay the medical admission cycle across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NEET-UG scores are used for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and allied medical courses in government and private institutions nationwide. Since counselling begins only after results are declared, the entire process is now likely to shift by several weeks or even months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NEET-UG scores are used for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and allied medical courses in government and private institutions nationwide. Since counselling begins only after results are declared, the entire process is now likely to shift by several weeks or even months. {{/usCountry}}

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This may affect the academic calendar for first-year medical students and could also delay the commencement of classes in medical colleges.

Students face uncertainty

The decision has triggered anxiety among lakhs of candidates who had spent months preparing for the examination.

Many students may now have to revise their preparation strategy and continue studying for an extended period until the new examination date is announced. Concerns have also emerged over mental stress, financial burden, and the fairness of the examination system.

Parents and student groups have meanwhile demanded stronger safeguards to ensure transparency and prevent future irregularities in national-level entrance examinations.

Government under pressure over exam integrity

The cancellation has intensified scrutiny over the conduct of competitive examinations in the country and is likely to spark political debate over accountability and examination reforms.

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The government and the NTA are expected to face increasing pressure to restore confidence among students by ensuring stricter security measures, improved monitoring systems, and greater transparency during the re-conducted examination.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

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