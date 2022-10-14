NEET MDS cut off released at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised cut-off scores of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam. Candidates can check the NEET MDS result on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Board conducted the NEET MDS 2022 exam on May 2 and the results were declared on May 27.

“It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022”, reads the official website.

The NEET MDS minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India.

Direct link to check revised cut off

NEET MDS result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Revised cut-off scores of NEET-MDS 2022 after lowering of qualifying percentiles”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}