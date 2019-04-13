NEET need not be scrapped, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on Friday dismissed the need to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions as it would enable the private colleges to demand a huge capitation fee.

On Friday Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a series of election rallies in Tamil Nadu said the party’s manifesto has promised scrapping of NEET, in line with the demands of Tamil Nadu people.

BJP’s ally in Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK in its manifesto has promised to secure temporary exemption for the state from NEET.

Speaking to reporters, Goyal said Congress wanted to re-introduce a system where private medical colleges can demand capitation fee. He said students belonging to weaker economic background should be able to pursue medical education, which, he said, is possible under NEET.

The BJP leader expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu would elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi again.

The BJP is part of the AIADMK-led alliance that includes PMK, DMDK, TMC, PT and others.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 12:06 IST