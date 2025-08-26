NEET PG Answer Key 2025 Live Updates: NBEMS to release answer key ‘shortly’ at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG Answer Key 2025 Live Updates: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2025 provisional answer key soon. When released, candidates can check it on the official website, natboard.edu.in....Read More

The result of the postgraduate medical entrance test was announced on August 19.

This year, NBEMS has decided to publish the NEET PG answer key following April 29 Supreme Court orders to publish raw scores, answer keys and normalization formulae for transparency in the multi-shift NEET-PG exams

Along with the correct answer key, NBEMS will share the responses marked by the candidates to the respective questions.

The candidates who have appeared in the NEET-PG 2025 will be able to access answer key and his/her marked responses, through their applicant login at the NEET PG 2025 index page.

“Since the sequence of questions asked within a section are shuffled for different candidates and the order of four distractors of a question are also shuffled for different candidates appearing in NEET-PG 2025, the question ID Numbers, correct answer key and responses marked shall be displayed as per Master set of Question Paper used for NEET-PG 2025,” NBEMS said.

For any queries, candidates can contact the NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal.