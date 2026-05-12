NEET 2026 exam held on May 3 cancelled, re-exam date to be notified

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday it has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately.

Students coming out of the exam centre after their NEET exam (Keshav/HT)

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NEET (UG) is the nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission in undergraduate medical programmes.

NTA said the decision has been taken in view of the inputs received, taken together with the findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, established that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand.

The “inputs” here refer to reports of alleged irregularities being probed by the Rajasthan special operations group (SOG).

“In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it,” the NTA said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} NTA on May 10 said in a post on X that question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles carrying unique, traceable watermark identifiers, while examination centres were monitored through AI-assisted CCTV surveillance from a central control room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NTA on May 10 said in a post on X that question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles carrying unique, traceable watermark identifiers, while examination centres were monitored through AI-assisted CCTV surveillance from a central control room. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The agency said biometric verification of all candidates was conducted, and 5G jammers were deployed at centres to ensure the sanctity of the examination. "The examination process itself proceeded as planned across all centres on the day," the NTA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency said biometric verification of all candidates was conducted, and 5G jammers were deployed at centres to ensure the sanctity of the examination. "The examination process itself proceeded as planned across all centres on the day," the NTA said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The examination on May 3, 2026 was conducted as scheduled and under a full security protocol," the NTA said.

NTA says paper leak to be probed by CBI

In Tuesday's statement, the NTA said, “On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately.”

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The inputs received by NTA, taken together with the findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, established that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand, the statement read.

The dates for re-examination, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the agency in the coming days, NTA said.

The NTA, in its five-point statement, also said that the government of India has further decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations therein. “NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires,” the agency said.

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“This decision has been taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests. The Agency is conscious that re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families. NTA does not take that consequence lightly. The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust,” it said.

Registration data to be carried forward

The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination, according to the NTA.

No fresh registration will be required, the agency said and also added that no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources, it said.

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The agency urged candidates and parents to only rely on official channels for verified information.

Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the agency, NTA said.

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