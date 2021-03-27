98 teachers, principals of Delhi govt, private schools honored for contribution

The Delhi government on Friday honoured 98 teachers and principals from government and private schools here for their contribution to school education.

"We are here exactly a year after the complete lockdown was imposed for the first time in our country. Our education system was badly hit by the pandemic as school closures left everyone clueless about the teaching-learning during the COVID times," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at the award ceremony.

"But, our teachers and school principals really stepped up to the occasion and showed unparalleled grit and determination in responding to this situation," he added.

"They ensured learning never stops by reaching out to their students through innovative means. Teachers who did not know how to use a smartphone equipped themselves with the knowledge of how to use it. Teachers went above and beyond to ensure that children were learning daily. Their efforts are really praiseworthy," the deputy chief minister said.

Imploring teachers to rethink strategies on assessment and learning, Sisodia said, "We need to build correct approaches and develop 360-degree assessments for our students. The premise of rote-learning evaluated through an end-of-year three-hour exam is an injustice to our students and teachers."

"The challenge is to eliminate rote-learning practices and this is why we are at the juncture of establishing the Delhi Education Board," he added.

Of all the teachers and school principals who were honoured, 69 awardees were from Delhi government schools, 18 from private schools and 11 from Municipal Corporations of Delhi schools.

The awardees comprised special educators, arts and music teachers, librarians, mentor teachers, sports teachers, and vocational teachers.

In addition, the Delhi government also awarded 11 teachers and officers for their exemplary commitment in executing semi-online teaching-learning activities and COVID relief work.

Continuing the tradition from previous years, two special awards were given to teachers doing exemplary work based on the observations of Deputy CM Sisodia during his school visits.