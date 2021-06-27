Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Admissions to non professional courses after 12th results: Maharashtra minister

Admission process for non-professional courses will begin after Class12 results are out in Maharashtra, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 06:37 PM IST
He said there were options of either conducting CET for admissions to non-technical courses or conduct the admission process based on Class 12 marks.(File)

The admission process for non-professional courses will start after Class12 results are declared in Maharashtra, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said on Sunday.

He said there were options of either conducting CET for admissions to non-technical courses or conduct the admission process based on Class 12 marks. "Class XII board exams have been canceled, and only after the results are declared, we will decide on having CET or not," he added.

Samant, who interacted with teachers' outfits that have been protesting seeking recruitment in universities, said the state government had decided to fill 4,074 posts, and the process for 1,600 had already been completed. The process for the remaining posts were on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the file has been processed, and following approval by deputy chief minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, a government resolution would be issued soon, he said.

He said the process to fill 700-750 more vacant posts had also began, while a survey will be undertaken to identify vacant teaching posts as on 2020. "The remuneration per hour for teachers on clock hour basis in under-graduate programmes has been increased from 500 to 615, and from 150 to 250 for practicals.

For postgraduate courses (PG), it has been increased to 750 from 600, while it would be 300 in place of 250 for those conducting practicals. The government will also fill up 121 vacant librarian posts soon," Samant said.

Topics
admission process class 12 results uday samant
