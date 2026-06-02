New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said when youth advance on the strength of education and technology, they will build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

Advance on strength of education and build strong, self-reliant India: President Murmu to youth

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a group of beneficiaries of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' flagship scholarship schemes, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said the Government of India is making continuous efforts, through various schemes, to empower and uplift the youth belonging to tribal communities.

Murmu said that education is a vital instrument of empowerment and it possesses the power to render an individual self-reliant, aware and capable.

She stated that education has played a major role in her life journey as well.

The president said that the education and experiences of young people should serve as an inspiration for those children who, despite having limited resources, dare to dream big.

"It is only when they forge ahead, while taking others along, that the inclusive development of the nation will become a reality," Murmu said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She said that when the youth advance on the strength of education and technology, taking pride in their heritage, they will build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that when the youth advance on the strength of education and technology, taking pride in their heritage, they will build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The president said that the youth represent the strength, hope, and bright future of our nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The president said that the youth represent the strength, hope, and bright future of our nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Murmu urged the young people, especially those from tribal communities, not to forget their roots and their people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Murmu urged the young people, especially those from tribal communities, not to forget their roots and their people. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We are moving forward to transform India into Viksit Bharat by the year 2047. Youth will play a significant role in achieving this objective," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are moving forward to transform India into Viksit Bharat by the year 2047. Youth will play a significant role in achieving this objective," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The president said that whichever field they choose to work in, they can make an active contribution towards the development of society and the nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The president said that whichever field they choose to work in, they can make an active contribution towards the development of society and the nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said that there is no lack of talent in our country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that there is no lack of talent in our country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"All that is required is providing the right guidance, support, and an appropriate platform. Presence of the beneficiaries stands as a testament to the fact that, given the opportunity, young people can emerge from our villages, remote areas, and tribal regions who will bring glory to the name of India," Murmu said.

Addressing the beneficiaries, she said scholarship schemes are not merely means of financial assistance, and they serve as vehicles to give wings to the dreams of youth.

"Scholarships open doors to new possibilities in the lives of youth who possess immense talent but are held back from progressing due to a lack of resources," the President said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON