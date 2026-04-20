New Delhi, The students' union of the DU's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College urged the college administration to find a permanent solution to the use of bamboo porta cabin as labs and classrooms, pointing to a recent fire that broke out in temporary structures.

After fire incident, ARSD college students' union raises concern over porta cabin use

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Porta cabins have been used to accommodate the surge in student numbers following the introduction of the first batch of the four-year undergraduate programmes last year.

The principal of ARSD College, Gyantosh Kumar Jha, confirmed that a fire had broken out in one of the bamboo porta cabins on Saturday.

"The porta cabin had two rooms, the boys' common room and a room of the college students' union. The fire broke out due to a short circuit," Jha said.

Pranav Bhatt, joint secretary of the students' union of the college, said, "This fire thankfully did not injure anyone because this porta cabin was a little farther away from the main building and the rooms in this was less used. However, there were two biology labs and three classrooms operating out of similar porta cabins."

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{{^usCountry}} "The classrooms have been shifted to the main building now but the labs are still operational, which is why we have requested the authorities to find a solution. With increasing temperature and heatwave already forecast by the weather department, the chances of fire increases and action should be taken before something serious happens, not after." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The classrooms have been shifted to the main building now but the labs are still operational, which is why we have requested the authorities to find a solution. With increasing temperature and heatwave already forecast by the weather department, the chances of fire increases and action should be taken before something serious happens, not after." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A video of the fire that broke out has been circulating on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of the fire that broke out has been circulating on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rudrashish Chakraborty, associate professor of English at Kirori Mal college , said, "This incident brings back concerns that we have been pointing out for months. When the first batch of fourth year was introduced, several colleges had to make temporary arrangements like the porta cabins to accommodate the increase in number of students." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rudrashish Chakraborty, associate professor of English at Kirori Mal college , said, "This incident brings back concerns that we have been pointing out for months. When the first batch of fourth year was introduced, several colleges had to make temporary arrangements like the porta cabins to accommodate the increase in number of students." {{/usCountry}}

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Chakraborty added that the "lack of proper infrastructure" is reflected in many aspects as the university, which he said was equipped to handle a three-year course and the change to four-year programmes has put a strain on the facilities.

"These temporary structures often do not have adequate safety norms," he said, emphasising the need to focus on safety of students.

Another professor, Mithuraaj Dhusiya, who is also an elected Executive Council member, echoed similar sentiments and said, "These structures are security hazards and this circles back to the lack of adequate infrastructure to support the four year undergraduate programme.

"Several colleges are relying on such temporary structures, which needs to immediately taken up by the administration so a permanent solution can be found."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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