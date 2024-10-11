AICTE collaborates with AVPL to launch AeroVision Drone labs across technical institutions

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AVPL to establish AVPL AeroVision Drone Labs in AICTE-approved institutions nationwide. This partnership underscores AICTE's commitment to promoting innovative educational methodologies and bridging the gap between academia and industry. (HT file)

According to the press release, initially, 50 AVPL AeroVision Labs will be set up as part of this strategic collaboration, aimed at enhancing technical education and providing students and faculty with hands-on experience in advanced drone technology.

As per the release, AICTE Chairman T.G. Sitharam emphasised the significance of this initiative. "The establishment of AVPL AeroVision Drone Labs is a transformative step in equipping students with cutting-edge skills in drone technology. This aligns with our vision of enhancing technical education and fostering industry-relevant training that prepares our youth for the global job market. We hope this partnership will inspire other industry leaders to support similar initiatives, benefiting students by creating an industry-ready workforce and providing hands-on training," Sitharam said.

The event was also attended by AICTE Vice Chairman Abhay Jere and Member Secretary Rajive Kumar.

Preet Sandhu, Founder and Managing Director of AITMC Ventures Limited (AVPL), stated: "With a commitment to empowering the workforce of the future, AVPL seeks to create global employment opportunities through state-of-the-art drone technology education. We are pleased to announce this partnership, which will bridge the gap between demand and supply in this talent field."

AVPL is a DGCA-certified drone manufacturer and training company that specializes in comprehensive drone training and offers innovative Drone as a Service (DaaS) solutions.

As per the release, Drone Labs will serve as vital resources for students, offering specialized training programs designed to impart practical knowledge in drone operation, maintenance, and applications across various industries. By integrating theoretical concepts with practical experience, students will be better positioned to thrive in the evolving job landscape.

Participating institutions will receive state-of-the-art equipment, training modules, and ongoing support from AVPL. This collaboration is expected to cultivate a new generation of skilled professionals adept in using drone technology to address real-world challenges, the press release stated.

