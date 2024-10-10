UGC to unveil apprenticeship embedded degree programme to bridge skill gap

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to launch the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP), to enhance the employability of students pursuing undergraduate level-degree programs by providing practical industry experience. The draft guidelines mention that the programme is applicable to undergraduate courses offered by UGC-recognized higher educational institutions (HEIs) with specific accreditation or ranking criteria.

The UGC has prepared a draft guideline for the programme.

The guidelines, which were reviewed during the UGC's meeting on October 3 will soon be available on the UGC website for public consultation and feedback from stakeholders.

The AEDP is designed to enhance the employability of undergraduate students by incorporating apprenticeship training into their degree programmes, as per the draft guidelines.

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman, emphasised the value of these guidelines, stating, "Students will gain experiential learning alongside theoretical knowledge, equipping them with the competencies employers seek. We urge all eligible higher education institutions to take advantage of these guidelines and offer AEDP programmes starting from the January-February 2025 academic session."

AEDPs aim to integrate classroom learning with structured on-the-job training (OJT), providing students with industry-relevant skills. The guidelines focus on achieving specific learning outcomes, ensuring students develop the attributes required in the workforce. A stronger partnership between HEIs and industries is encouraged to align curricula with industry needs.

As per the draft guidelines, apprenticeships can begin from the second semester, accounting for up to 50 percent of the degree duration. A minimum of one semester of continuous apprenticeship is required. Credits are awarded based on the number of hours spent in training, with a system aligned to the National Credit Framework. A full year of apprenticeship equates to at least 40 credits.

A comprehensive evaluation process will involve industry professionals, faculty mentors, and the HEI. Students may receive stipends depending on whether the AEDP is offered through the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) or the Apprentices Act, 1961.

HEIs will monitor student progress after completing the AEDP to assess the programme's effectiveness, according to the draft guidelines. A unique aspect of the guidelines is the tripartite agreement between the HEI, industry, and student, ensuring clear roles and responsibilities. The UGC is also emphasizing the importance of tracking students post-training to measure success and identify areas for improvement.

The draft guidelines will be open for comments, suggestions, and recommendations from all stakeholders, including students, HEIs, and the general public, before final implementation.

