The All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE has launched the AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) 2026. This fellowship is a major initiative aimed at enhancing industry-academia collaboration and providing faculty members with practical industrial exposure in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

AICTE launches Industry Fellowship Programme to strengthen industry-academia collaboration

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The programme was launched by Prof. Yogesh Singh, Chairman, AICTE in the presence of Member Secretary Prof. Shyama Rath.

The application process for the program has commenced and will end on June 25, 2026. The fellowship will commence on July 20, 2026.

Speaking at the launch event, Prof. Yogesh Singh highlighted the importance of industry exposure for faculty members in preparing students for future workforce demands. He said the fellowship programme would help bridge the gap between industry expectations and institutional learning by strengthening faculty capabilities and subject understanding through direct exposure to industrial practices, according to a press statement issued by AICTE.

He described the initiative as transformational and said it would promote innovation, creativity, and stronger industry-academia collaboration towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the programme, faculty members from AICTE-approved institutions will have the opportunity to work in industry for one year. During the fellowship period, participants will gain exposure to real industrial environments, understand practical applications of technology, and learn about current industry practices and skill requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the programme, faculty members from AICTE-approved institutions will have the opportunity to work in industry for one year. During the fellowship period, participants will gain exposure to real industrial environments, understand practical applications of technology, and learn about current industry practices and skill requirements. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} As per the press statement, the fellowship will cover several emerging and priority sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors, Advanced Manufacturing, Industry 4.0, Smart Mobility, Space and Defence, Sustainability, Healthcare Technologies, Advanced Materials, Communication Systems, and Aggrotech. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the press statement, the fellowship will cover several emerging and priority sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors, Advanced Manufacturing, Industry 4.0, Smart Mobility, Space and Defence, Sustainability, Healthcare Technologies, Advanced Materials, Communication Systems, and Aggrotech. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AICTE will provide a fellowship amount of Rs. 75,000 per month, while participating industries will contribute a minimum stipend of Rs. 25,000 per month. Parent institutions will continue to provide salary and other applicable benefits to the selected faculty members during the fellowship period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AICTE will provide a fellowship amount of Rs. 75,000 per month, while participating industries will contribute a minimum stipend of Rs. 25,000 per month. Parent institutions will continue to provide salary and other applicable benefits to the selected faculty members during the fellowship period. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several leading industries, including Tata Consumer Products Limited, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Volvo, have extended support to the initiative for the 2026 cycle by collectively offering 134 fellowship opportunities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON