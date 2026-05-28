Itanagar, The Arunachal Pradesh government has launched a digitised teacher transfer and posting system to ensure transparency in the process, balanced deployment and stricter monitoring of attendance in schools. Arunachal launches digital teacher transfer system to ensure transparency

Announcing the rollout of the Arunachal Pradesh Teacher Transfer and Posting Policy Act on Wednesday, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak said the reform is being implemented under the government's 'Reach to Teach' initiative to improve staffing in remote and underserved regions.

A key feature of the new system is the Teacher Registry Portal, an online database that will digitally manage transfer applications, service records and posting histories of teachers.

Tak said that 16,068 teachers, accounting for nearly 97.4 per cent of the state's teaching workforce, along with 107 ministerial staffers, have already enrolled on the portal.

He added that the portal would maintain comprehensive records of teachers, including their transfer history, classroom performance, students' academic results and medical details, enabling the department to strengthen accountability and reduce irregularities in the education sector.

"The department now has complete data on teachers," Tak said.

He said the new transfer framework has been designed keeping in view Arunachal Pradesh's challenging topography, while also attempting to reduce inconvenience for teachers during postings.

The department has already issued 2,064 intra-district transfer orders, of which more than 1,000 have been implemented.

The commissioner further said that more than 600 teachers have already applied for self-transfer through the digital platform.

At the same time, the department clarified that teachers unwilling to opt for voluntary transfers could still be shifted manually depending on staffing requirements and vacancies, particularly in schools facing acute shortages.

The government is also working to maintain the prescribed teacher-student ratio of 1:45 in remote institutions.

The commissioner warned that teachers failing to join their new place of posting within 15 days could face action under provisions of the Act.

The Teacher Registry Portal is expected to become fully functional by the first week of July this year, while the transfer system will be implemented in phases before becoming fully operational by May next year.

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