AISHE report: Top 10 states with maximum student enrollment
The total enrollment saw an increase of 18.87 lakh which corresponds to a 4.6% hike in comparison to the 2020-21 report figures.
As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 report, the total estimated number of students enrolled in higher education institutions in the country is 4,32,68,181.
The survey conducted by the Education Ministry collects information on multiple parameters such as student enrollment, infrastructural and financial information, among others.
6 states accounted for 53.32% of total student enrollment and they are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.
According to the report, these states also house 51.4% of the total population of the age group (18-23) years. The total female enrolment as per the report is 2,06,91,792. It was observed that in Kerala, Telangana, Haryana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh, the female enrollment is significantly more than male enrollment.
The following are the top 10 states with the maximum enrollment of students in higher education institutions.
|States
|Male Enrollment
|Female Enrollment
|Uttar Pradesh
|3669318
|3304106
|Maharashtra
|2542831
|2035012
|Tamil Nadu
|1698112
|1611215
|Madhya Pradesh
|1505908
|1294257
|West Bengal
|1375627
|1346524
|Rajasthan
|1430283
|1259057
|Bihar
|1447460
|1175486
|Karnataka
|1258004
|1178536
|Andhra Pradesh
|1028739
|900420
|Gujarat
|1009666
|787996
