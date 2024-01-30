AISHE report: Top 10 states with maximum student enrollment

As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 report, the total estimated number of students enrolled in higher education institutions in the country is 4,32,68,181. It was observed that in Kerala, Telangana, Haryana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh, the female enrollment is significantly more than male enrollment.(Hindustan Times)

The survey conducted by the Education Ministry collects information on multiple parameters such as student enrollment, infrastructural and financial information, among others.

The total enrollment saw an increase of 18.87 lakh which corresponds to a 4.6% hike in comparison to the 2020-21 report figures. 6 states accounted for 53.32% of total student enrollment and they are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

According to the report, these states also house 51.4% of the total population of the age group (18-23) years. The total female enrolment as per the report is 2,06,91,792. It was observed that in Kerala, Telangana, Haryana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh, the female enrollment is significantly more than male enrollment.

The following are the top 10 states with the maximum enrollment of students in higher education institutions.

States Male Enrollment Female Enrollment Uttar Pradesh 3669318 3304106 Maharashtra 2542831 2035012 Tamil Nadu 1698112 1611215 Madhya Pradesh 1505908 1294257 West Bengal 1375627 1346524 Rajasthan 1430283 1259057 Bihar 1447460 1175486 Karnataka 1258004 1178536 Andhra Pradesh 1028739 900420 Gujarat 1009666 787996

