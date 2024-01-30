 AISHE report: Top 10 states with maximum student enrollment | Education - Hindustan Times
News / Education / education news / AISHE report: Top 10 states with maximum student enrollment

AISHE report: Top 10 states with maximum student enrollment

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 30, 2024 05:33 PM IST

The total enrollment saw an increase of 18.87 lakh which corresponds to a 4.6% hike in comparison to the 2020-21 report figures.

As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 report, the total estimated number of students enrolled in higher education institutions in the country is 4,32,68,181.

It was observed that in Kerala, Telangana, Haryana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh, the female enrollment is significantly more than male enrollment.
It was observed that in Kerala, Telangana, Haryana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh, the female enrollment is significantly more than male enrollment.(Hindustan Times)

The survey conducted by the Education Ministry collects information on multiple parameters such as student enrollment, infrastructural and financial information, among others.

The total enrollment saw an increase of 18.87 lakh which corresponds to a 4.6% hike in comparison to the 2020-21 report figures. 6 states accounted for 53.32% of total student enrollment and they are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

According to the report, these states also house 51.4% of the total population of the age group (18-23) years. The total female enrolment as per the report is 2,06,91,792. It was observed that in Kerala, Telangana, Haryana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh, the female enrollment is significantly more than male enrollment.

The following are the top 10 states with the maximum enrollment of students in higher education institutions.

StatesMale EnrollmentFemale Enrollment
Uttar Pradesh36693183304106
Maharashtra25428312035012
Tamil Nadu16981121611215
Madhya Pradesh15059081294257
West Bengal13756271346524
Rajasthan14302831259057
Bihar14474601175486
Karnataka12580041178536
Andhra Pradesh1028739900420
Gujarat1009666787996

