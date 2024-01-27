 AISHE report: Top 10 engineering streams students enrolled in 2021-22 | Education - Hindustan Times
education news / AISHE report: Top 10 engineering streams students enrolled in 2021-22

AISHE report: Top 10 engineering streams students enrolled in 2021-22

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 27, 2024 11:36 AM IST

According to the report, for the engineering and technology stream the overall enrollment in all UG, PG, M.Phil. and Ph.D. levels is 41,31,303.

According to the recent All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report, the total estimated enrolment in higher education institutions is 4,32,68,181.

The highest student enrollment was seen in Computer engineering followed by Electronics engineering and then Mechanical engineering substreams.(HT)

The number of students who enrolled for engineering and technology in the undergraduate level was 39.04 lakh, 1.73 lakh in the postgraduate level and 52748 in the Ph.D. level.

Also Read: AISHE report: 46k foreign students enrolled in India, majority in UG courses

The following are the top 10 substreams in engineering and technology as per enrollment.

SubstreamEnrollment
Computer Engineering1291103
Electronics Engineering605023
Mechanical Engineering574940
Civil Engineering464096
Electrical Engineering375360
Other Engineering & Technology243031
Information Technology139747
Engineering & Technology117968
Architecture78009
Chemical Engineering62789

Also Read: Women comprises 48% of overall enrollment in higher education: AISHE report

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On