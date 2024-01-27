AISHE report: Top 10 engineering streams students enrolled in 2021-22
According to the report, for the engineering and technology stream the overall enrollment in all UG, PG, M.Phil. and Ph.D. levels is 41,31,303.
According to the recent All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report, the total estimated enrolment in higher education institutions is 4,32,68,181.
The number of students who enrolled for engineering and technology in the undergraduate level was 39.04 lakh, 1.73 lakh in the postgraduate level and 52748 in the Ph.D. level.
According to the report, for the engineering and technology stream the overall enrollment in all UG, PG, M.Phil. and Ph.D. levels is 41,31,303. The highest student enrollment was seen in Computer engineering followed by Electronics engineering and then Mechanical engineering substreams.
Also Read: AISHE report: 46k foreign students enrolled in India, majority in UG courses
The following are the top 10 substreams in engineering and technology as per enrollment.
|Substream
|Enrollment
|Computer Engineering
|1291103
|Electronics Engineering
|605023
|Mechanical Engineering
|574940
|Civil Engineering
|464096
|Electrical Engineering
|375360
|Other Engineering & Technology
|243031
|Information Technology
|139747
|Engineering & Technology
|117968
|Architecture
|78009
|Chemical Engineering
|62789
Also Read: Women comprises 48% of overall enrollment in higher education: AISHE report