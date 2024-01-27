AISHE report: Top 10 engineering streams students enrolled in 2021-22

According to the recent All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report, the total estimated enrolment in higher education institutions is 4,32,68,181. The highest student enrollment was seen in Computer engineering followed by Electronics engineering and then Mechanical engineering substreams.(HT)

The number of students who enrolled for engineering and technology in the undergraduate level was 39.04 lakh, 1.73 lakh in the postgraduate level and 52748 in the Ph.D. level.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to the report, for the engineering and technology stream the overall enrollment in all UG, PG, M.Phil. and Ph.D. levels is 41,31,303. The highest student enrollment was seen in Computer engineering followed by Electronics engineering and then Mechanical engineering substreams.

Also Read: AISHE report: 46k foreign students enrolled in India, majority in UG courses

The following are the top 10 substreams in engineering and technology as per enrollment.

Substream Enrollment Computer Engineering 1291103 Electronics Engineering 605023 Mechanical Engineering 574940 Civil Engineering 464096 Electrical Engineering 375360 Other Engineering & Technology 243031 Information Technology 139747 Engineering & Technology 117968 Architecture 78009 Chemical Engineering 62789

Also Read: Women comprises 48% of overall enrollment in higher education: AISHE report