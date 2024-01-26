 AISHE report: 46k foreign students enrolled in India, majority in UG courses | Education - Hindustan Times
AISHE report: 46k foreign students enrolled in India, majority in UG courses

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 26, 2024 06:32 PM IST

According to the AISHE 2021-22 report, a total of 46,878 foreign nationals/students from 170 nations across the world are enrolled in various courses in India.

The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) conducted by the Union Education Ministry surveyed a total of 1,162 universities, 42,825 colleges and 10,576 stand-alone institutions.

Among the foreign nationals that are enrolled, the majority of students are from Nepal, followed by Afghanistan.(HT Photo)
The report is based on the intensive study of higher education institutions in the country based on multiple parameters like enrollment of students across various disciplines, infrastructural and financial information, data regarding teachers, among others.

Also Read: Higher education enrolment increased by 4.58% in 2021-22: AISHE report

Among the foreign nationals that are enrolled, the majority of students are from Nepal, followed by Afghanistan.

Following are the details of the top 5 country-wise enrollment of foreign students in India:

CountryNumber of students enrolled
Nepal13126
Afghanistan3151
USA2893
Bangladesh2606
UAE2287

"The highest number of foreign students are enrolled in Undergraduate courses (74.8%) followed by Post Graduate courses (15.8%)," said the AISHE report.

As per the figures stated in the report, 11882 female and 23204 male foreign national students were enrolled in various Undergraduate courses in India. For Postgraduate courses, 2444 female and 4972 male foreign national students were enrolled in the country.

The report also mentions that 13 programmes had more than 1000 foreign student enrolment of which the highest number of students were enrolled in the following programmes.

ProgrammeNo of students enrolled
Bachelor of Technology11461
Bachelor of Business Administration3346
Bachelor of Science3289

Also Read: AISHE 2021-22 report: Top 5 streams students enrolled in UG, PG and Ph.D level

