AISHE report: 24.16 lakh students graduate from BA courses, highest in UG level

The highest number of graduates in 2021-22 as per the AISHE report is from the Arts Discipline. The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 conducted by the Union Education Ministry is the 12th edition of the survey. According to the report, the total number of pass-outs increased to 1.07 crore in 2021-22 as against 95.4 lakh in 2020-21.(HT Photo)

According to the report, the total number of pass-outs increased to 1.07 crore in 2021-22 as against 95.4 lakh in 2020-21. At the undergraduate level, 24.16 lakh students graduated from BA courses, followed by Science discipline with 11.97 lakh graduates.

Of the graduates from BA courses, 54% are females and from the Science discipline, 53.8% are female students.

At the Post-graduate level, the highest out-turn is observed in Social Science (3.87 lakh) with 58.5% female students and Science has the second highest out-turn (2.61 lakh passed-outs) with 62.6% female students, mentioned the report.

At the Ph.D. level, the highest out-turn is in the Science stream (7,408) followed by Engineering & Technology (6,270).

Following are the top 5 streams with the highest out-turn at Under Graduate Level

Discipline Pass-Out % Arts 31.16 Science 15.44 Commerce 14.54 Engineering and Technology 10.70 Education 9.08

Following are the top 5 streams with the highest out-turn at Post Graduate Level

Discipline Pass-Out % Social Science 21.8 Science 14.7 Management 14.4 Commerce 10.7 Indian Language 8.2

Following are the top 5 streams with the highest out-turn at Ph.D. Level

Discipline Pass-Out % Science 22.7 Engineering and Technology 19.2 Social Science 14 Medical Science 6.4 Indian Language 6.1

