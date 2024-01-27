 AISHE report: 24.16 lakh students graduate from BA courses, highest in UG level | Education - Hindustan Times
News / Education / education news / AISHE report: 24.16 lakh students graduate from BA courses, highest in UG level

AISHE report: 24.16 lakh students graduate from BA courses, highest in UG level

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 27, 2024 07:12 PM IST

Of the graduates from BA courses, 54% are females and from the Science discipline, 53.8% are female students.

The highest number of graduates in 2021-22 as per the AISHE report is from the Arts Discipline. The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 conducted by the Union Education Ministry is the 12th edition of the survey.

According to the report, the total number of pass-outs increased to 1.07 crore in 2021-22 as against 95.4 lakh in 2020-21.(HT Photo)
According to the report, the total number of pass-outs increased to 1.07 crore in 2021-22 as against 95.4 lakh in 2020-21.(HT Photo)

According to the report, the total number of pass-outs increased to 1.07 crore in 2021-22 as against 95.4 lakh in 2020-21. At the undergraduate level, 24.16 lakh students graduated from BA courses, followed by Science discipline with 11.97 lakh graduates.

Of the graduates from BA courses, 54% are females and from the Science discipline, 53.8% are female students.

At the Post-graduate level, the highest out-turn is observed in Social Science (3.87 lakh) with 58.5% female students and Science has the second highest out-turn (2.61 lakh passed-outs) with 62.6% female students, mentioned the report.

At the Ph.D. level, the highest out-turn is in the Science stream (7,408) followed by Engineering & Technology (6,270).

Following are the top 5 streams with the highest out-turn at Under Graduate Level

DisciplinePass-Out %
Arts31.16
Science15.44
Commerce14.54
Engineering and Technology10.70
Education9.08

Following are the top 5 streams with the highest out-turn at Post Graduate Level

DisciplinePass-Out %
Social Science21.8
Science14.7
Management14.4
Commerce10.7
Indian Language8.2

Following are the top 5 streams with the highest out-turn at Ph.D. Level

DisciplinePass-Out %
Science22.7
Engineering and Technology19.2
Social Science14
Medical Science6.4
Indian Language 6.1

Also Read: AISHE report: Top 10 engineering streams students enrolled in 2021-22

Also Read: AISHE report: Top 10 engineering streams students enrolled in 2021-22
