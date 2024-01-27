AISHE report: 24.16 lakh students graduate from BA courses, highest in UG level
Of the graduates from BA courses, 54% are females and from the Science discipline, 53.8% are female students.
The highest number of graduates in 2021-22 as per the AISHE report is from the Arts Discipline. The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 conducted by the Union Education Ministry is the 12th edition of the survey.
According to the report, the total number of pass-outs increased to 1.07 crore in 2021-22 as against 95.4 lakh in 2020-21. At the undergraduate level, 24.16 lakh students graduated from BA courses, followed by Science discipline with 11.97 lakh graduates.
At the Post-graduate level, the highest out-turn is observed in Social Science (3.87 lakh) with 58.5% female students and Science has the second highest out-turn (2.61 lakh passed-outs) with 62.6% female students, mentioned the report.
At the Ph.D. level, the highest out-turn is in the Science stream (7,408) followed by Engineering & Technology (6,270).
Following are the top 5 streams with the highest out-turn at Under Graduate Level
|Discipline
|Pass-Out %
|Arts
|31.16
|Science
|15.44
|Commerce
|14.54
|Engineering and Technology
|10.70
|Education
|9.08
Following are the top 5 streams with the highest out-turn at Post Graduate Level
|Discipline
|Pass-Out %
|Social Science
|21.8
|Science
|14.7
|Management
|14.4
|Commerce
|10.7
|Indian Language
|8.2
Following are the top 5 streams with the highest out-turn at Ph.D. Level
|Discipline
|Pass-Out %
|Science
|22.7
|Engineering and Technology
|19.2
|Social Science
|14
|Medical Science
|6.4
|Indian Language
|6.1
