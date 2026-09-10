Aligarh: Gen Alphas refuse to attend classes over run-down school building

Students of a government primary school in Bhamori Khurd village refused to attend classes on Wednesday, claiming that the school building was too dilapidated and prone to collapse.

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The school falls in the Atrauli Assembly Constituency represented by Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh.

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The students raised slogans against the authorities, flagging the building's weak ceiling. A media team that visited the school later found a beam supporting the ceiling was severely damaged. Walls of several rooms were in poor shape, with plaster peeling off and falling in places.

The school compound was overgrown with bushes. Students claimed that they frequently spotted snakes there.

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{{^usCountry}} Teachers told reporters they repeatedly complained to officials about the building's run-down state, but got no response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teachers told reporters they repeatedly complained to officials about the building's run-down state, but got no response. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, District Inspector of Schools Pooran Singh said a meeting of the newly constituted safety committee for educational institutions was held on Wednesday.

The committee decided to issue notices to educational institutions which are violating safety norms, he said.

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The protest by the students, referred to as Gen Alpha, comes shortly after similar demonstrations by school students in Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Kannauj and Lucknow over basic infrastructure.