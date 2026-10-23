The Delhi University will hold its 103rd convocation on November 20, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest, the university said on Thursday.

Amit Shah to attend DU's 103rd convocation on November 20 (HT Archive)

More than 92,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with over 400 PhD scholars, will receive their degrees at the convocation, the DU said in a statement.

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DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, who will preside over the ceremony, said it would be the first time in the university's history that students would receive their degrees in the same year they complete their academic programmes.

He said the decision was taken keeping in mind students who require their degrees promptly to pursue higher education abroad or secure employment.

Singh reviewed preparations for the convocation at a meeting with university officials on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} Those present at the meeting included Registrar Vikas Gupta, Controller of Examinations Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Chairperson of the Culture Council and Public Relations Officer Anoop Lather, and Dean (Academic) K Ratnabali, along with coordinators and officials of various committees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those present at the meeting included Registrar Vikas Gupta, Controller of Examinations Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Chairperson of the Culture Council and Public Relations Officer Anoop Lather, and Dean (Academic) K Ratnabali, along with coordinators and officials of various committees. {{/usCountry}}

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The university will award degrees to 85,231 undergraduate students and 7,235 postgraduate students, besides over 400 PhD scholars, the statement said.

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A total of 163 students will receive gold medals, while one student will be awarded a silver medal. Another 34 students will be presented with other awards.