LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 232 posts at lichousing.com, check details here
LIC HFL will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for 232 posts through the official website of LIC HFL.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of LIC at lichousing.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 232 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply is November 1, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
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Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed graduation in any stream as on October 1, 2026 but not before October 1, 2001. The age limit should be between 20 to 25 years.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises an online written exam. The written exam will comprise of 100 questions for 100 maximum marks. The exam duration of exam is 60 minutes.
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Application Fees
The application fee is ₹200/- for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and PwBD candidates. General, EWS and Other Backwards Class (OBC)-Male candidates' application fee is ₹800/- and General, EWS and Other Backwards Class (OBC) - Female / Transgender candidates ' application fee is ₹600/- plus GST.
Fee/ Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded for any reason, nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of LIC HFL.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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