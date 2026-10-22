The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Specialist Officer Mains examination can download the admit card through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2026 released at ibps.in, download link here

The admit card will be available on website from October 22 to November 1, 2026.

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The main exam will consist of objective and descriptive test. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be conducted online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. The exam will comprise of 225 marks questions and the exam duration is for 155 minutes.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth of 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Direct link to download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2026

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2026: How to download

To download the mains admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Click on IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. Check the hall ticket and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The selection process will consist of an Online Preliminary Examination , an online main examination, and an interview. Candidates qualifying in the Preliminary Examination will be shortlisted for the Main Examination, followed by the Interview. Final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Main Examination and the Interview.

The registration process commenced on July 1 and concluded on July 21, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 745 SO posts in the organization.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.