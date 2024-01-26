Arizona State University collaborates with OpenAI to expand AI into higher education

Arizona State University has collaborated with OpenAI to bring the advanced skills of ChatGPT Enterprise into higher education. ASU collaborates with OpenAI to expand AI into higher education

As per a press statement issued by Arizona State University, the collaboration between ASU and OpenAI will carry the advanced capabilities of ChatGPT into higher education, setting a new precedent for how universities enhance learning, creativity and student outcomes.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

OpenAI, the AI research and deployment company behind ChatGPT introduced ChatPGT a year ago, and since that launch, organizations' adoption of generative AI tools has surged.

ASU President Michael M. Crow said, “Our collaboration with OpenAI reflects our philosophy and our commitment to participating directly to the responsible evolution of AI learning technologies.”

The platform prioritizes user privacy, employing enterprise-grade security measures to safeguard user data. These measures are meticulously designed to protect against digital threats, providing a secure environment to utilize the platform's functionalities, read the press statement.

OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said, “Learning is core to why so many users love ChatGPT. ASU continues to lead in innovation by integrating ChatGPT into its educational programs.”

The varsity has decided to invite submissions from faculty and staff to implement the innovative uses of ChatGPT Enterprise from February 2024 onwards. The three key areas of concentration include: enhancing student success, forging new avenues for innovative research and streamlining organizational processes.